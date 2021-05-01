Wind Advisory issued May 1 at 2:36PM CDT until May 1 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50

mph.

* WHERE…Sheboygan, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Dane, Jefferson

and Green Counties.

* WHEN…From noon to 7 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Boaters on inland lakes out for the

Wisconsin fishing opener should be prepared for buffeting

southwest winds and high waves. The strongest winds are

expected Saturday afternoon.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.