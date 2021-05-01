Wind Advisory issued May 1 at 2:36PM CDT until May 1 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Wind Advisory issued May 1 at 2:36PM CDT until May 1 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WIUpdated
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50
mph.
* WHERE…Sheboygan, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Dane, Jefferson
and Green Counties.
* WHEN…From noon to 7 PM CDT.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Boaters on inland lakes out for the
Wisconsin fishing opener should be prepared for buffeting
southwest winds and high waves. The strongest winds are
expected Saturday afternoon.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.