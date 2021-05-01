Workers protest Indonesia’s labor law in May Day rallies

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Workers in Indonesia have marked international labor day with significantly less attended marches due to coronavirus restrictions but thousands still vented their anger at a new law they say harms their rights and welfare. About 50,000 workers from 3,000 companies and factories are expected to take part in traditional May Day marches in 200 cities and districts in Southeast Asia’s largest economy. In the Philippine capital, where a monthlong coronavirus lockdown has been extended by two weeks amid an alarming surge, police prevented hundreds of workers belonging to left-wing groups from holding a Labor Day rally. Police in Jakarta, the epicenter of Indonesia’s epidemic, warned labor groups to adhere to social distancing and other measures or face action.