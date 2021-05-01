Yemen officials: Heavy flooding from seasonal rains kills 13

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni security officials say floods swept through parts of Yemen amid heavy seasonal rains, leaving at least 13 people dead, including two children. Fatalities were reported Saturday in the provinces of Sanaa, Ibb, Shabwa and Hodeida, where it began raining late last month. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media. Heavy rains also pelted the provinces of Aden, Taiz and Hadramawt, where flooding damaged houses and vehicles. Rescuers managed to save some residents trapped in their cars. Yemen’s National Meteorological Center issued statements in recent days warning Yemenis to stay away from flood ducts in affected areas and to take necessary precautions.