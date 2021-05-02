115th Fighter Wing conducts evening flights this week

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing will be conducting evening training flights this week.

These evening training flights are scheduled for Monday, May 3 through Thursday, May 6.

Residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off or landing until approximately 10:00 p.m.

The paths pilots will be flying are designed to reduce noise for residents.

Training flights typically happen during daylight hours, but pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct nighttime operations as a part of their overall readiness, according to the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs.