90-year-old man dies in all-terrain vehicle crash

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a 90-year-old man was killed and his 45-year-old passenger was injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Bangor Township. The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office says Dennis Wood was trying to make a turn at an intersection Saturday morning when he lost control of the vehicle and was ejected. Deputies say he died at the scene. WEAU-TV reports that Wood’s passenger, Brian Shaw, received minor injuries. He was taken to a local hospital.