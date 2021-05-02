Another warm day, shower chances tonight into Monday

MADISON (WKOW) - After the warmest day of the year so far, another warm day follows with highs likely reaching the 80s yet again!

The morning started very mild, with temps already in the 60s.

Yesterday was certainly windy, with gusts up to the 50s in parts of southern Wisconsin. Max gust in Madison was 35 mph.

While today will be breezy, it won't compare to yesterday's winds.

Winds are once again from the south, speeds around 15 mph gusts of 20.

Majority of Sunday will be dry, times of sun and clouds.

Shower chances pick up this evening and really into the night/overnight the heaviest rain likely falling. Storms are also possible, although none severe.

Times on Monday will be wet, scattered showers all day.

Majority of the rain will arrive during the afternoon/evening Monday.

About half an inch of rain to an inch is possible, and much needed!

Temperatures cool for the work week. Highs in the low 60s are possible throughout the week, even a number in the upper 50s.