Skip to Content

Antetokounmpo back in action for Bucks’ game vs. Nets

Updated
Last updated today at 2:53 pm
2:26 pm BucksSportTop sports storiesWisconsin news from the Associated PressWisconsin sports from the Associated Press
Giannis-Antetokounmpo-Bucks-Basketball-2018

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has returned from a sprained ankle to play for the Milwaukee Bucks in the first of two straight games with the Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets.

Antetokounmpo injured his ankle in the opening minute of the Bucks’ 143-136 loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

He appeared to step on the foot of Houston’s Kelly Olynyk during a driving layup attempt.

The injury caused the 6-foot-11 forward to miss the Bucks’ 108-98 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content