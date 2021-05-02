Deputies suspect alcohol was a factor in a deadly UTV crash

TOWNSHIP OF LEBANON (WKOW) -- Dodge county deputies released one man died in a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) crash Saturday evening in the Township of Lebanon.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office received a call about a UTV rollover from a passerby on Monroe Road around 11 p.m.

Deputies reported the driver, a 60-year-old man, was the only human occupant, and he had a dog on the UTV with him.

Officials said the UTV was heading north on Monroe Rd when it left the road and went into the right shoulder, where it overturned in a marshy ditch, throwing the driver from the UTV.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the dog was uninjured and returned to family, according to the authorities.

Deputies reported the man was not wearing a seatbelt or helmet and suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Lebanon Fire Department, Watertown EMS, and the Dodge County Medical Examiner's Office assisted with the incident.