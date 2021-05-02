Dodgers’ May put on injured list, latest setback for staff

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Dustin May has been put on the 10-day injured list with an arm ailment, the latest setback for the pitching staff of the World Series champions. May threw just 27 pitches Saturday in Milwaukee. Manager Dave Roberts said May felt “a shooting sensation” through his arm on a curveball he threw. The 23-year-old May is 1-1 with a 2.74 ERA in five starts this season. May joins a crowd of Dodgers pitchers on the injured list that also includes David Price, Joe Kelly and several more.