Grants for racial equity to be given out this week

MADISON (WKOW) -- This week, The UW Credit Union Fund for Racial Equity will split up $500,000 between 24 organizations.

The emergency grants are aimed at helping people of color in Dane, Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties.

"It was for organizations that were addressing homelessness, vaccines, mental health, all of those kinds of things were things that people were, you know, need the money today. So it's not that they can wait, but these are things that are going to bridge them to be able to continue to provide the services that are so important to the organization," said Sheila Milton vice president of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion with UW Credit Union.

The United Way is helping distribute the money. It's part of a larger $1.5 million dollar effort for the community over the next few months.

Click here for a list of the grant recipients.