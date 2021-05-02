Madison International Speedway opens gates for 2021 season

OREGON (WKOW) -- After having to slam the brakes on the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's full speed ahead for the Madison International Speedway in 2021.

Owner Gregg McKarns is thrilled to bring back fans and host events at the speedway after restrictions were eased in Dane County.

"Last year was tough on our family," said McKarns. "We have 50 acres, 10,000 seats. [I'm] glad that we're able to have the opportunity here and looks like we're making the best of it."

McKarns and crew are overjoyed to welcome everyone back this year including NASCAR driver Ty Majeski from Seymour, WI.

Majeski has driven across the country but always feels right at home whenever he's competing at MIS.

"The atmosphere is great here. I love coming back up to Wisconsin. The fan base is so loyal and that what racing is all about up here," said Majeski.

Reflecting on the past year, McKarns is grateful for this return.

"We call this place our family farm. We were closed for the better part of the year but we're back at it."

For more information on Madison International Speedway events, visit their website at misracing.com.