Madison police investigate stabbing near Capitol Square

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating a stabbing Sunday morning.

Officers responded to an incident near Webster Street and King Street around 2:30 a.m.

According to authorities, three people were stabbed including a 43-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 28-year-old man. All three received medical treatment at local hospitals due to their injuries.

Police said this is an active and ongoing investigation being led by the Violent Crimes Unit. They're describing it as an attempted homicide.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345, or to remain anonymous contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.