Madison police investigating reported sexual assault downtown

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for a suspect that allegedly touched a woman inappropriately while walking downtown.

Authorities responded to the area of University Avenue and Mills Street to for a reported sexual assault around 2 a.m. The 20-year-old female victim told responding officers she was walking west on University, and noticed an adult man following her.

When she was near Mills Street, she said the suspect reached up under her dress and touched her private area.

The woman said she screamed and ran away from the suspect.

Officers used a K9 unit to try and track the suspect, but were unsuccessful. The investigation is ongoing.