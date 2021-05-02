Man shot outside bar in downtown Middleton

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Middleton police are working to find out more about a shooting outside a bar Saturday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. at the Hody Bar & Grill on Aurora Street. Police received reports of shots fired, and found evidence of gunfire on scene when they arrived.

They did not find anyone on scene who was involved in the shooting, but a short time later, a man arrived at UW Hospital with gunshot wounds that ended up being connected with the incident.

He is now in stable condition and expected to survive.

Police say the shooting may have begun as a dispute between two men inside the bar.

Middleton detectives are investigating. If you have information or were a witness to the shooting, call the Middleton Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous. That number is 608-266-6014. You can also submit a tip online at P3TIPS.com