Marginal risk for severe weather to end weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - It's the lowest of the categories put out by the Storm Prediction Center but one or two severe storms may be possible.

A low pressure system is finally on its way out of here and as it does leave, it'll bring some much needed rain to parts of the forecast area. However, there is a chance parts of southern Wisconsin could see one or two severe storms.

Here's the area that may see one or two of those severe thunderstorms with wind and hail being the main threats. The tornado threat is minimum to none but it's always to stay weather aware.

Here's a look at how Sunday evening, overnight and Monday may play out. The best chance for severe weather on Sunday will be between 5-7pm with those storms pushing southeast overnight.

Since we need rain, how much could we see? A few tenths of an inch to an inch will be possible with the higher amounts found where storms will pass through/multiple showers/storms pass over an area.