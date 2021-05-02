Study finds Americans gained 1.5 lbs per month during pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- A recent study found Americans gained about 1.5 pounds every month they stayed home during the early months of the pandemic.

Researchers found people involved in the study had generally been losing weight before COVID-19 restrictions, but their weight increased at a steady rate afterwards, according to SSM Health.

The study collected weight measurements from 269 people in 37 states from February to June 2020.

Experts say many people didn't do as much physical activity and also ate more food during stay-at-home orders.

"I think just looking at that a pound and a half doesn't sound like a whole lot, except when you take into consideration that, you know, this has affected us for about 14 months now. So that is, you know, about 20 pounds. And that's an average," said Toni Sterry, an SSM Health registered dietitian.

Experts say if you have gained weight, you can take a look at what caused that in your life. If it is a change in your diet, look at what's happening in your life to cause you to eat differently.