US to launch trade talks on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Two White House officials say the U.S. trade representative will begin talks in the World Trade Organization on ways to overcome intellectual property issues that are keeping poorer countries from making their own generic version of critically needed COVID-19 vaccines. The White House has come under pressure over the issue. White House chief of staff Ron Klain says trade representative Katherine Tai will be starting talks with the trade organization on ways to get the vaccine more widely distributed, licensed and shared. Klain and national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the Biden administration will have more to say on the matter in the coming days.