UW Health launches new program to support young cancer patients

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health is launching a new program to help young adults with cancer.

The Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program focuses on telemedicine to help reach patients.

Doctors can provide individual care to address social, mental and physical health needs from the first diagnosis until remission.

"This age group has nationally been designated as a vulnerable population. So there's research that suggests that adolescent and young adults outcomes are poorer than either pediatric or older adult patients. We also see higher levels of psychosocial distress in these patients. And so because of that, we really need to have dedicated resources available to better meet their needs," said Dr. Amanda Parkes, an oncologist with the UW Carbone Cancer Center.

Cancer patients between 15 and 39 years old can use the program.