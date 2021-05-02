‘We will get through this together’: Oneida Nation focuses on healing after shooting

ASHWAUBENON (WKOW) -- Oneida Nation is offering support to its members, employees and customers after a deadly shooting at its casino near Green Bay Saturday.

About 150 to 200 people were working at the Oneida Casino Saturday evening when authorities say a man shot and killed two people and hurt one other in the Radisson hotel at the casino complex.

Officers killed the shooter after they responded, according to Brown County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the suspect worked at the Oneida Casino at some point.

Oneida Nation officials spoke at a news conference Sunday evening saying they're working to coordinate support services for employees and customers who need resources after the incident.

They're also looking into hosting a spiritual service.

"We treat the situation like family, like it happened to us. And so we send those heartfelt condolences to those affected as well as those that had to be on site and in close proximity of the incident," said Vice-Chairman Brandon Stevens.

Tribe officials say they're dedicated to helping the community recover from the long-term impacts of the attack.

Oneida Nation has done active shooter drills and other trainings at all facilities, according to tribal leaders.

They're planning to work with local agencies to find ways to prevent incidents like this and will do an analysis of their preparations for an active shooter situation to make sure they have enough support in the future.

"Really looking at how we evaluate the situation and our response, and measure that, I guess, as to how we can do things better. And as we continue to monitor the situation and look at security protocols and potentially how we can improve that. That is something yet to have a final decision on how we can move forward," said Chairman Tehassi Hill.

Meanwhile, the casino complex will be closed as investigators work at the site of the shooting.

Employee Assistance Programs will be available as long as needed.

"This is a horrible event during an already difficult year through the pandemic. We appreciate the support of law enforcement and our community. And we will get through this together," said Louise Cornelius, Oneida Gaming general manager.

Tribe leaders say law enforcement officials are expected to provide an update on the shooting Monday morning, where they will likely announce the names of those who were killed in the attack.