Wyoming backs coal with $1.2M threat to sue other states

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Most states are encouraging renewable energy but a new program in Wyoming does the opposite. A $1.2 million legal fund recently signed into law by Republican Gov. Mark Gordon would bankroll lawsuits against other states that block overseas exports of Wyoming coal and whose climate change regulations shut down Wyoming coal-fired power plants. A Gordon spokesman says the fund sends a message that Wyoming will protect its interests in court. Wyoming and Montana already are suing Washington state for holding up development of a coal export facility. A legal scholar is skeptical, saying such lawsuits don’t stand much chance.