‘Antique Roadshow’ flips the script with celebrity editions

NEW YORK (AP) — Chef, cookbook author and TV host Carla Hall has always wondered about a wooden highchair her family has long cherished. What is its history? How much is it worth? She finally got answers when PBS’ “Antiques Roadshow” came to her Washington, D.C., home. It turns out that the highchair is not hand carved and dates to between 1880-1920. It’s worth only about $100. Hall was one of several celebrity guests on four new special episodes of “Antiques Roadshow” that were filmed during the pandemic. The first episode airs Monday on PBS.