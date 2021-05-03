AP source: Biden lifting Trump refugee cap after delay

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is formally lifting the nation’s refugee cap to 62,500 this year.

That’s according to a congressional aide briefed on the plans.

The move comes weeks after Biden faced bipartisan blowback for his delay in lifting former President Donald Trump’s limit of 15,000.

Biden last month moved to expand the eligibility criteria for resettlements, removing one roadblock to refugees entering the U.S., but he initially stopped short of lifting the annual cap.

But Biden faced sharp pushback for not at least taking the symbolic step of authorizing more refugees to enter the U.S. this year and swiftly reversed course.

By MATTHEW LEE

Associated Press