Baylor names WNBA’s Collen to replace Mulkey for Lady Bears

WACO, Texas (AP) --

Baylor has found its new women's basketball coach. WNBA coach Nicki Collen has been named as the coach of the Lady Bears program that has won three national championships and the last 11 Big 12 regular season titles. Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades made the announcement Monday night. Collen coached the Atlanta Dream the past three seasons. She replaces Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey and will be formally introduced Wednesday on the Waco campus.