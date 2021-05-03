Belgium’s police-related racial violence concerns UN body

BRUSSELS (AP) — A U.N. rights committee has expressed concerns about police-related racial violence in Belgium. The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination asked the country to allow thorough investigations of the alleged incidents. It also called for more ethnic diversity in the country’s police force. The committee said experts were worried by “reports of an increase of police violence during the COVID-19 pandemic and recent anti-racism demonstrations, persistent racial profiling and hate speech.” Belgian prosecutors have launched a probe following the death of a 23-year-old Black man who was detained by police.