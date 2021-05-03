Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are ending marriage

SEATTLE (AP) — Bill and Melinda Gates say they’re divorcing. The Microsoft co-founder and his wife, who launched the world’s largest charitable foundation, said they would continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. In identical tweets, they said they had made the decision to end their marriage of 27 years. They asked for space and privacy for their family. The couple were married in 1994 in Hawaii. They met after she began working at Microsoft as a product manager in 1987. Last year, Bill Gates said he was stepping down from Microsoft’s board to focus on philanthropy.