Brewers activate Yelich and Cain from IL, send down Hiura

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers are finally starting to get more healthy. Milwaukee activated 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich and fellow outfielder Lorenzo Cain from the injured list and put both in the starting lineup for Monday night’s game at Philadelphia. The Brewers made room for the two former All-Stars by sending slumping first baseman Keston Hiura and outfielder Tyrone Taylor to the alternate training site.