Cold front brings storms and lower temperatures

MADISON (WKOW) - The first week of May will be cooler with a couple of damp days in the forecast.



SET UP

A cold front will move through the region sparking off shower and storms and also providing lower temperatures ahead.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy and a bit breezy with just a few showers and t-showers this morning with a higher chance for rain and storms early to mid-afternoon.

Beneficial showers will bring around a half inch to an inch of rain

Temperatures will be cooler in the upper 60s to low 70s. Temps will be cooler farther north and warmer farther south as this weather system moves by.



TONIGHT

Mostly to partly cloudy and still a bit breezy with lows in the mid 40s.



TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy, cooler and becoming a bit breezy with highs only in the mid to upper 50s.



WEDNESDAY

Lots of sunshine returns for Cinco de Mayo which will warm temperatures to the low 60s.



THURSDAY

Partly sunny with scattered rain possible and highs in the upper 50s.



FRIDAY

Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.



SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance for rain and cooler temperatures in the mid 50s.



SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy with another chance for rain on Mother's Day and highs in the mid 50s.