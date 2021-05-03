Colombian finance minister resigns amid deadly protests

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s finance minister has resigned following five days of protests over a tax reform proposal that left at least 17 dead. Alberto Carrasquilla’s resignation comes a day after President Iván Duque withdrew the tax plan from congress in response to the protests, which have included riots and violent clashes with police. According to Colombia’s Human Rights Ombudsman, 16 protesters have been killed since Wednesday along with a policeman who was stabbed. Carrasquilla had designed the tax reform, which was aimed at raising $6.7 billion for Colombia’s government as it struggles to pay debts while attempting to provide poor families with subsidies to mitigate the pandemic’s impact.