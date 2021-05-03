Dancer Jacques d’Amboise dead at 86

Dancer Jacques d’Amboise, who grew up on the streets of upper Manhattan to become one of the world’s premier dancers at New York City Ballet, has died at 86. D’Amboise spent the last four and a half decades providing free dance classes to city youth at his National Dance Institute. His death was confirmed by Ellen Weinstein, director of the institute, who says the dancer and teacher died on Sunday at his home from complications of a stroke. He was surrounded by his family. D’Amboise danced for 35 years at New York City Ballet and founded his institute while still a dancer there.