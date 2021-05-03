Death draws attention to police putting suspects face down

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — It’s common practice for police around the U.S. to place combative suspects face down and press down on their backs with hands, elbows or knees to gain control. They aren’t supposed to do it for an “extended period” because that can lead to injuries or death. The technique is in the spotlight after police video released last week showed officers in Northern California struggling with a man for more than five minutes as he lay face down. A California lawmaker who is a former police officer is trying to outlaw methods that can induce what’s known as positional asphyxia. Police say the proposed ban is either too vague or unnecessary.