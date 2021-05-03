Dodge County UTV crash: authorities identify man killed

JUNEAU (WKOW) -- Authorities have identified a man killed in a Dodge County UTV crash over the weekend.

Check out more local news here.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Monday that Ashippun resident Otto Abolins was the driver of the UTV. Authorities did not release Abolins' age.

The sheriff's office received a call about a UTV rollover from a passerby on Monroe Road around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies reported Abolins was the only person in the vehicle, but he did have a dog with him.

Officials said the UTV was heading north on Monroe Road when it left the roadway and went into the right shoulder. It overturned in a marshy ditch, throwing the driver from the UTV.

Authorities later pronounced Abolins dead at the scene, the dog was uninjured and returned to family, authorities said.

Deputies reported the man was not wearing a seatbelt or helmet and suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Lebanon Fire Department, Watertown EMS, and the Dodge County Medical Examiner's Office assisted with the incident.

Authorities first publically reported the crash Sunday morning in a post on the Dodge County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

This is the first reported fatal Dodge County UTV crash of the year.