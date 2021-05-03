Ex-consumer watchdog tapped to manage federal student aid

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former federal consumer watchdog and Democratic nominee for Ohio governor has landed his next job. The U.S. Department of Education announced Monday that Richard Cordray has been selected as its chief operating officer of federal student aid. The 62-year-old Cordray previously served as Ohio treasurer and attorney general and as the first head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. He lost the 2018 governor’s race to Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. Cordray’s new role will involve managing certain student financial assistance programs, including grants, work-study and loans for students attending college or career school.