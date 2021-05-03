Ghislaine Maxwell’s July trial is postponed until the fall

NEW YORK (AP) — The July trial for Ghislaine Maxwell on charges that she aided ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein in the sexual abuse of teenage girls has been postponed to the fall. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan said a delay of a trial scheduled for July 12 of a few months was reasonable. She cited new sex trafficking charges added to the case several weeks ago. The superseding indictment added an accuser and stretched the timeline of the allegations from three years to a decade. Maxwell’s lawyers had requested at least three additional months but sought a January trial.