Intel to invest $3.5B in New Mexico plant for microchips

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Intel will be investing $3.5 billion in its New Mexico plant to manufacture what executives say will fuel a new era of advanced computing as demands increase for the microchips used in nearly all modern devices. Intel executives were joined Monday by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other politicians at the plant in the Albuquerque suburb of Rio Rancho as they shared details of Intel’s global strategy as it looks to reclaim the top spot in the semiconductor sector. Expansions also are underway at the company’s sites in Arizona, Oregon, Ireland and Israel. Most of the world’s chip manufacturing happens in Asia.