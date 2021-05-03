Investigation into Roundy’s warehouse shooting closed without motive

OCONOMOWOC (WKOW) -- Authorities have closed their investigation into a shooting at an Oconomowoc grocery warehouse that left two people dead.

Detectives said Monday they concluded the investigation into the Roundy's warehouse March 16 shooting without finding a motive. They told WISN they interviewed family members, friends, Roundy's employees and other community members.

"We also investigated all tips that were received and forensically examined devices and social media accounts," the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office said in a release. "In conclusion, we have not determined a clear motive as to why these incidents took place."

Fraron Cornelius, 41, of Wauwatosa, opened fire on the evening of March 16, killing Kevin Schneider, 39, of Milwaukee, and Kevin Kloth, 51, of Germantown.

Cornelius shot and killed himself several hours later, following a car chase by police. He was a janitor at the 1.2 million square foot facility.

Investigators believe Schneider and Kloth were targeted in the attack.

No other workers were injured in the shooting.