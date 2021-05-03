La Crosse man charged in Capitol riot enlisted in Wisconsin national guard

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man facing charges for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is a member of the Wisconsin National Guard.

Check out more of our crime coverage here.

According to a spokesperson for the Wisconsin National Guard, Abram Markofski is a private first class, first having enlisted in July 2019. Markofski made his first appearance in court Monday.

According to ABC News, more than 50 people connected to the military, police and government have been arrested for their role in the riot.

Georgetown University's Project on Extremism said rioters involved in the military were up to four times as likely to be involved with other extremist groups like the Proud Boys.

One former police officer, retired NYPD officer Thomas Webster, is facing more severe charges for allegedly beating a Capitol police officer with a metal flagpole.