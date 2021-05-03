Madison guaranteed income study raises $300,000

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison guaranteed income pilot program that will give money directly to people in need has raised $300,000 through local donors.

Check out more local news here.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, who has championed the initiative, announced the fundraising haul in a press release Monday morning.

The additional funds bring the total budget for the project to $900,000 so far.

The initiative, known as Madison’s Guaranteed Income Pilot, will be part of a nation-wide study led by Mayors for a Guaranteed Income. The research plans to evaluate the effectiveness of simply giving money to people as a way to combat poverty.

Universal Basic Income

The concept is known as a Universal Basic Income and is meant to be a safety net guaranteeing a set standard of living regardless of employment.

Various studies around the world are simultaneously underway to check the concept's efficacy.

Some nations, including the U.S., stumbled into Universal Basic Income programs during the coronavirus pandemic by sending cash directly to their citizens as a way to combat the economic impact of the response to the virus.

While America sent out just three rounds of checks over the last year, other nations have made direct payments a regular reoccurrence.

The Madison guaranteed income study hopes to convince national leaders that UBI could soon work here in the U.S.

Local donors to study were:

UW Health

CUNA Mutual Group

Dan and Patti Rashke Family Foundation

American Family Insurance

Alliant Energy Foundation

Give Back Foundation

While most of the donors contributed cash to the project, Give Back Foundation and TASC are giving in-kind support. They will act as fiscal agents and manage the disbursement of funds.

Rhodes-Conway first announced the project last December. The city has not yet said how people will be selected to receive the funds.

Other cities involved in the study include Los Angeles and Oakland, California; Richmond, Virginia; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Tacoma, Washington.