Man arrested for 3rd OWI following head-on crash near Madison

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A 28-year-old man from Houston, Minnesota has been arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence after a head-on crash early Monday morning.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was called just before 1 a.m. about an SUV going the wrong way in the westbound lanes of I-39/90 near Madison. The SUV then hit another vehicle head-on.

When troopers got there, they found two heavily damaged vehicles blocking both lanes. Both drivers had minor injuries.

Authorities said the driver of the wrong way SUV, Nicholas Rahlf, showed signs of impairment but refused to perform field sobriety tests or answers any questions.

Rahlf was transported to a local hospital for a blood draw and arrested for OWI causing injury 3rd offense.