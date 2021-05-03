Skip to Content

Minnesota Legislature struggles for compromise on policing

3:28 pm National news from the Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Negotiators in Minnesota’s divided Legislature have kicked off what’s sure to be a contentious debate over whether further police accountability legislation is needed in the state where George Floyd was killed. The Democratic-controlled House included several policing provisions in its public safety budget bill for the 2020 session. It’s hoping to build on a package that the Legislature approved last summer. But the Republican-controlled Senate included no police accountability measures  in its budget bill and has already rejected several House proposals. So a House-Senate conference committee on Monday began trying to find out whether any compromises are possible.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content