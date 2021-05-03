NY Times, Washington Post, NBC correct articles on Giuliani

NEW YORK (AP) — The Washington Post, New York Times and NBC News all issued similar corrections to stories about former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani and his dealings in Ukraine. Each news organization removed reports from their articles reports that Giuliani had been warned in a briefing by the FBI that he was the target of an effort by the Russians to influence the presidential election. NBC says that a second source now tells the network that an FBI briefing on this topic was prepared for Giuliani but not delivered. The former New York City mayor called on the newspapers to reveal sources for the incorrect report, but they did not respond to that demand on Monday.