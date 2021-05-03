Oneida casino shooting victims, suspect identified

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Brown County Sheriff's Office released more details about the Oneida casino shooting that left three people dead, including the suspected gunman.

Officers released the names of the three people shot. Ian J. Simpson, 32, and Jacob. T Bartel, 35, both died of their injuries. Daniel L. Mulligan, 28, was shot outside the complex and remains in "serious but stable condition" at a Milwaukee hospital.

Officers shot and killed the suspected gunman, 62-year-old Bruce K. Pofahl.

Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain spoke at length about the shooting and law enforcement's response at a press conference Monday.

The shooting

The suspect used to work at the Duck Creek Kitchen and Bar, inside the Radisson on Airport Drive in Ashwaubenon. The Oneida Nation, owners of the Radisson complex, fired the man earlier this year and told him not to come back to the property.

On Saturday evening, the man walked into the restaurant and headed to a waiter station. He shot two employees at close range with a 9 mm handgun. Fifty patrons were inside the restaurant at the time, Delain said.

He went outside and shot another employee.

Seventy-five law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responded. Fire departments and EMS units from across the area assisted at the scene.

"We are very fortunate to have the vast and talented resources available ... here in Brown County," the sheriff said. "I want to thank the Oneida Nation for all of their support and assistance during this difficult time."

Green Bay police officers found the suspect near the parking garage. They shot and killed the suspected gunman.

The county has trained for responses similar to the situation at the casino, Delain said.

The casino complex presented a logistical challenge for authorities due to the size of the building and the number of potential exits to cover.

The investigation

The sheriff said he was not at liberty to discuss details of the investigation around the deputy's shooting and killing the suspect. Though he did note that the Green Bay Police Department placed all the officers involved in the shooting on administrative leave.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading that inquiry.

Law enforcement interviewed over 30 eyewitnesses. Buses took 230 people to a local elementary school as part of the evacuation.

The Wisconsin State Crime Lab locked down the crime scene until Sunday afternoon. The Brown County Sheriff's Office is leading the homicide and attempted homicide investigations. The FBI is assisting.

Authorities asked anyone with information or video evidence related to the Oneida casino shooting to call (920) 448-4229.

Delain went on to say that law enforcement should be commended for their response to the shooting.

Authorities are working to determine the motive in the shooting, but believe that the shooting was not random. The sheriff called it a "targeted act."

Delain said that the shooting from its beginning to when the gunman was killed was less than 10 minutes.

The sheriff said that the gunman had not had many previous contacts with law enforcement.