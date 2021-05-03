Overture Center announces applications for COVID art exhibit

MADISON (WKOW) -- As venues across Madison gear up to reopen post-COVID-19, the Overture Center is putting out a call for art all about the pandemic.

According to a news release from Overture spokesperson Shari Gasper, the "Everything COVID" exhibit will showcase an array of art and media featuring the pandemic's effect on Madison and its citizens.

"This exhibition aims to explore everything COVID-19 and will be featured in our Playhouse Gallery. What have you experienced during the COVID pandemic? What have you lost? What have you gained?" Gasper said in the release.

Gasper said that Overture is not interested in art depicting graphic violence or adult content, as well as "politically divisive" art.

Collaborative artwork is welcome, as are proposals for future work. You can download the application here, due by June 14.