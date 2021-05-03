Packers sign rookie free agents, including former Badger

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Packers have announced contracts with seven rookie free agents, including former Badgers offensive lineman Jon Dietzen.

Dietzen played in seven games for the Badgers last season. He bounced all over the offensive line after sitting out the 2019 season. Dietzen started 39 games in his career at Wisconsin.

UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS:

#60 Jacob Capra, OL - 6'5", 300 lbs, San Diego State

#65 Coy Cronk, OL - 6'4", 318 lbs, Iowa

#61 Jon Dietzen, OL - 6'5", 312 lbs, Wisconsin

#80 Bailey Gaither, WR - 6'0", 188 lbs, San Jose State

#90 Jack Heflin, DL - 6'3", 304 lbs, Iowa

#98 Carlo Kemp, LB - 6'3", 281 lbs, Michigan

#40 Christian Uphoff, S - 6'3", 209 lbs, Illinois State