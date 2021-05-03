Skip to Content

Pair of Badgers volleyball senior stars announce return to UW

9:33 pm BadgersTop sports storiesTop Stories
Badgers Volleyball 2

MADISON (WKOW) -- A pair of Badgers volleyball senior standouts have announced they are planning to return to school for the extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA.

Sydney Hilley made her announcement on social media. The reigning Big Ten Setter of the Year was a First-Team All-American this past season.

Teammate Lauren Barnes followed suit with her own social media message. Barnes was a Second-Team All-Big Ten selection this past season.

Lance Veeser

Sports Director, 27 News

More Stories

Skip to content