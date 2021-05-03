Pair of Badgers volleyball senior stars announce return to UW

MADISON (WKOW) -- A pair of Badgers volleyball senior standouts have announced they are planning to return to school for the extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA.

Sydney Hilley made her announcement on social media. The reigning Big Ten Setter of the Year was a First-Team All-American this past season.

For those not on Instagram...@sydhil_ has something to say.



(Spoiler: She's coming back) pic.twitter.com/OAG3Jq0mCS — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) May 4, 2021

Teammate Lauren Barnes followed suit with her own social media message. Barnes was a Second-Team All-Big Ten selection this past season.