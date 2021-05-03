Pandemic leaves Kosovo without printed daily newspapers

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The printing presses stopped running at the start of the pandemic in Kosovo. The country’s five dailies all stopped printing physical newspapers and turned into online media portals. But these do not reach all the people as before, and many fear they prioritize speed over accuracy. Kosovo appears to be the only country in Europe without a printed daily newspaper. People still ask if the newspapers will resume coming into the small shops, and many miss their morning coffee with newspapers in front of them.