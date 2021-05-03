Pollock 8 RBIs, Beaty 7 RBIs, each slam as Dodgers bop Brews

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A.J. Pollock drove in eight runs and Matt Beaty drove in seven, with both players hitting early grand slams in a startling power show that sent the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Milwaukee Brewers 16-4. Pollock homered twice and doubled while Beaty went 4 of 6 and scored three times. Their slams came against Alec Bettinger, who gave up 11 runs in his big league debut. This was the first time in franchise history the Dodgers had two players with at least seven RBIs in the same game. The last time it happened for any MLB team was in 2007 when Jarrod Saltalamacchia and Ramon Vazquez did it for Texas.