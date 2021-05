MADISON (WKOW) - Rain is starting to push through parts of southern Wisconsin and chances will only go up through the afternoon/evening.

Highest chances for rain/storms is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location will likely be for Madison, south. Higher chances south.

The SPC has Madison, south under a marginal risk (lowest level risk) for severe weather. The threats being high winds and hail.

