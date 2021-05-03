Skip to Content

Saudi king names new economy minister, eldest son as adviser

New
5:43 am National news from the Associated Press

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has appointed a new economy minister and named his eldest living son as a special adviser. In a series of royal decrees Monday, the king named Faisal al-Ibrahim as minister of economy and planning, a move that elevates him from his post as deputy minister which he’d served as since 2018. Al-Ibrahim has previously held jobs with Aramco and in the country’s Council of Economic Affairs and Development. The king also decreed that Prince Sultan bin Salman would serve as a special adviser. The prince had been head of the Saudi Space Authority, leaning on his experience as the first Arab astronaut to go to space. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content