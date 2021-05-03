Showers and storms until tonight, cooler Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) - Showers and just a few thunderstorms are developing and will continue to push south/east throughout the afternoon and evening.

Storm Prediction Center put Madison, south into a marginal risk (1/5 rank).

The threat is for wind/hail, although looking low at this time.

Potential for storms and heavier more widespread rain looks to be in the evening hours more, dry weather returns by 9 p.m. for Madison.

Temperatures have cooled today compared from the weekend and will continue to remain a tad cooler/seasonal throughout the week.

Highs in the upper 50s/low 60s are likely.

There's a decent amount of rain expected to fall, about an inch or less.

Tonight: Rain wraps up by late evening, then becoming partly cloudy & a bit breezy. Low 45. Wind: NW 5-15.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with decreasing clouds. Cooler & a bit breezy. High 58. Wind: NW 5-15 G 25.

Wednesday (Cinco de Mayo): Mostly sunny. Low 39. High 63. Wind NW 5-10.



Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered showers possible. Low 42. High 58.



Friday: Partly sunny. Low 39. High 61.



Saturday: Mostly cloudy & breezy with a chance of rain. Low 40. High 58.

Sunday (Mother's Day): Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low 42. High 57.



Monday: Partly sunny. Low 41. High 59.