State Capitol reopens although some restrictions remain

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the first time in 403 days, the general public was welcomed at the state Capitol Monday. However, it didn't take much searching to see signs of the ongoing pandemic or the accompanying limits on access still in place.

The Department of Administration originally cancelled tours on March 12, 2020 before announcing two weeks later it was closed to the public on March 26.

The Capitol reopened on Monday with limited access for the public; it is open to all Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The building is still closed on weekends and tours remain cancelled.

Lawmakers have conducted business at the building since the start of the biennial session in January; in recent weeks, Republican lawmakers have returned to their usual seating assignments after starting the session spread several feet apart.

A trip to the Capitol Monday proved serendipitous for Robert Bird of Cottage Grove, who was showing Tamara Morris around town during her visit from Baltimore.

"I love architecture and just came over to get a closer look at the façade," Morris said. "And now we can go in, which is great."

For Terry Brennan, who said he eagerly awaited the opportunity to once again roam the Capitol's halls, it was an opportunity for a lifelong Madisonian to reflect on his fondness for the grand structure.

"I've been coming here since I was in elementary school," he chuckled. "That's back in the 50's."

As for whether any additional security or public health protocols have been put into place, a Department of Administration spokeswoman did not respond to a request for an interview Monday.

Bird said he was excited to not only give Morris an unexpected informal tour inside the building; it was also the symbolism of such an iconic building once again opening its doors to all.

"I think it just kind of puts a stake in the ground in Madison that we're coming back," he said.